Mukesh Khanna Slams Rs 9 Lakh For 8-day COVID Treatment Report, Asks 'hospital Or Hotel?'

Mukesh Khanna has expressed displeasure over the money being charged by some hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. The veteran actor stated that people being charged lakhs for the treatment was unacceptable. The Shaktiman star that the over-pricing at hospitals and lack of integrity was proving to be a huge hurdle for the common man and the 'only solution' to this was that hospitalisation be made free.

Mukesh Khanna unhappy over hospital charges for COVID-19

Mukesh narrated a news report of someone being charged Rs 9 lakh for an eight-day COVID-19 treatment and the patient did not survive either. He was aghast that the hospital told the patient's family that they would not hand over the body till they did not clear the payment.

The actor hailed the doctors and the health workers for their work amid the pandemic, but he slammed the hospitals for raising the prices of all treatment-related items and services. Khanna stated that it was amid the livelihoods of many being affected due to the pandemic. He suggested that auditors check the costing and asked how could charges could be such that it went up to Rs 1 lakh/day.

ये Hospitals हैं या नोट छापने की मशीनें !! एक ही दवाइयाँ, एक ही इलाज ! फिर क्यों कर रहे हैं Hospitals मनमाना चार्ज !!!

मैं ये नहीं कहता कि हर हॉस्पिटल ये सब कर रहा है। पर बहुत से कर रहे हैं। पर क्यों कर रहे हैं। कोई देख नहीं रहा ! ना पुलिस, ना राज्य सरकार ना ही देश की सरकार ! pic.twitter.com/WYLDQTLAgx — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) June 17, 2021

Khanna urged the Government to make hospitalisation free, and the costs of hospitalisation be borne by the government or industrialists. He claimed that the UK was following this model.

He stated that if it was possible for him, he would arrange everything. Khanna stated that he was a Shaktiman, but the world needed 'Shaktimaans.'

“The comman man will get crushed. That too in times of coronavirus, where people are already crushed under the burden of economy, fear and disease. I believe that there is only one solution to this, make treatment free,’ he tweeted.

आठ दिन हॉस्पिटल में और बिल बना नौ लाख !! हॉस्पिटल ना हुआ होटेल बन गया।

आम आदमी तो पिस जाएगा।और वो भी ऐसे कोरोना काल में जहाँ हर व्यक्ति पहले से ही पिसा हुआ है। इकॉनमी के बोझ से, ख़ौफ़ के अंधकार से, बीमारी के मार से। मुझसे पूछो तो इसका एक ही इलाज है।इलाज मुफ़्त कर दो। pic.twitter.com/c1a34sNGn8 — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) June 17, 2021

“Are these hospitals or money-printing machines? Same medicines, same treatment, then why are hospitals charging exorbitant charges," he asked.

"I am not saying that all hospitals are doing so, but the ones that are doing so, why are they? No one is watching, not police, state or Indian government,"

Previously, Mukesh Khanna had been in the news for the wrong reasons when his death reports due to COVID-19 surfaced, and he had quashed them. His sister, however, passed away after recovering from COVID-19.

