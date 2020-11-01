Mukesh Khanna's Shaktimaan Has Huge Fanbase In Bollywood, See Who They Are

Shaktimaan is a superhero series which every 90s kid has thoroughly enjoyed watching. Mukesh Khanna's Shaktimaan has been the favourite superhero of millions of Indians a long time before Marvel and DC movies were made. Even though Mukesh Khanna's Shaktimaan last aired 15 years ago, the show is still fresh in the minds of its followers and is loved by millions, which includes a few celebrities as well. Read more to know who they are.

Also Read: Mukesh Khanna Lashes Out At Sonakshi Sinha, says 'Mahabharat Re-run Is For People Like Her'

Also Read: Mukesh Khanna's 'Shaktimaan' To Come Back On TV; Here's A Look At His Whopping Net Worth

Bollywood Celebrities who are legit fans of 'SHAKTIMAAN'

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram has always been entertaining for his fans. His Instagram proves his love for superheroes and validates that the URI actor is an avid Shaktimaan fan. Earlier this year, Vicky Kaushal posted a story on his Instagram, when he was asked about his favourite superhero universe: Marvel or DC, during an AMA session. The actor's response to which was neither of the two popular superhero worlds, he rather chose the indigenous superhero - Shaktimaan.

Also Read: 'Hey CarryMinati, Shaktimaan Supports You': Mukesh Khanna Opines In Favour Of The YouTuber

Not just this but Vicky Kaushal's Instagram has time and again made superhero references. The actor posted a picture on his Instagram in the previous year, in which he was seen posing near a superhero graffiti wall. This wall had a lot of superhero characters painted on it, like Deadpool, Batman, Flash, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Harley Quinn and Joker. Vicky captioned this picture showcasing his love for our Indian superhero, Shaktimaan. He wrote, "... but I heart Shaktimaan".

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented on this post of Vicky Kaushal and reminded him of another popular character from the show Dr.Jaikaal. Doctor Jaikaal was an evil scientist and one of the main antagonists of Shaktimaan. The role was played by Lalit Parimoo. The actor commented, "Doc Jackal! #Power!". See the post here.

Radhika Madan

Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan is also quite popular for her quirky Instagram captions. A few days ago, the actor posted a photo of herself on her Instagram handle in which she was seen wearing ripped pants paired with a sports bra. Radhika captioned this picture with a reference to the popular 90s show saying, 'Gangadhar hi Shaktimaan hai.'

The dialogue, 'Gangadhar hi Shaktimaan hai' is one of the most prominent dialogues of the show. It is also a trendy theme of a lot of Shaktimaan memes and has been shared by fans across the world. Just last month, a cricket fan used the reference of this dialogue in a tweet. She shared a Shaktimaan meme along with the caption " In a matter of few balls, @rahultewatia02 just went from Gangadhar to Shaktimaan."

Also Read: Shaktimaan Star Vaishnavi Macdonald Shares Some Healthy Tips This National Nutrition Week

Also Read: Mukesh Khanna Reveals How Excited He Is To Be Making 'Shaktimaan' Trilogy

Image Credits: @iammukeshkhanna Instagram





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.