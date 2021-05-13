Mukesh Khanna's Sister Succumbs To COVID Hours After Actor Debunks His Own Death Rumours

Just a day after actor Mukesh Khanna took to Instagram and shared a video while squashing his death rumours, he penned another post while informing about the demise of his elder sister. The Shaktiman actor shared a throwback picture on Instagram with the heartbreaking news about her sister Kamal Kapoor who passed away due to lung congestion, days after fighting with the Coronavirus.

The actor, in the post, confessed that while he was struggling to rubbish all his death rumours around by replying to texts and calls, he was shattered to hear about the sudden demise of his sister. The 62-year-old actor who has completely shattered after her the news wrote that his sister fought with the virus in just 12 days and was recuperating from the illness. But believing the fact the God has his own plans, the actor wrote that she breathed her last in Delhi due to lung congestion. Mukesh admitted that this is the first time in his life that he is quite moved by this news.



Earlier, the actor in a Facebook post debunked rumours about his death and also called out those spreading the misinformation in a video. The actor in the clip asserted that such rumours tamper with people’s emotions. Quashing the false information about his ill health, Khanna said that he is completely healthy and hearty. He also dismissed rumours about him having contracted the coronavirus infection and added that he wasn’t even admitted to any hospital. "Enough is enough, he asserted in the post. He concluded the 42-second clip by thanking all his fans and well-wishers for showing concern. Meanwhile, the actor received his COVID-19 vaccine in March. In a video clip that was shared by actor Arun Govil, Mukesh Khanna said, "I want to state that sometimes you should also learn to praise. My country has progressed. When the vaccine has arrived, you should take it."

