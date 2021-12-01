'Mukkabaaz' Fame Vineet Kumar Ties The Knot With Ruchiraa Gormaray; Drops Wedding Pics

Bollywood actor Vineet Kumar Singh recently tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray in a private ceremony in Nagpur. The couple exchanged vows after dating for eight long years. The Mukkabaaz actor shared glimpses of their wedding via Instagram and is receiving blessings from his industry friends.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vineet Kumar Singh shared two photos from his and Ruchiraa Gormaray's intimate wedding. In the photo, Vineet Kumar can be seen donning a cream-coloured sherwani with a matching dupatta. On the other hand, Ruchiraa stunned in a red lehenga with golden work. She completed her look with some stone studded jewellery. The couple tied the knot with all the Maharashtrian traditions. Sharing the photos, the Gangs Of Wasseypur star penned a heartfelt note for his wife. He wrote, "29/11/2021. Holding your hand I came so far. Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life! @ruchiraagormaray. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

Soon after Vineet Kumar shared the pictures, wishes and blessings poured on the couple. Family Man fame Sharib Hashmi congratulated the couple and wrote, "Dherrrr saaari mubaaarakbaaad aap Dono Ko," in the comment section. Aahana Kumra, Gaurav Verma, and Manav Vij also congratulated the couple. Kurup star Shobita Dhulipala was seemingly happy for the couple as she wrote, "This is so heartwarming to see..congratulations you beautiful souls!" The couple's fans also showered love on the post.

Vineet Kumar on his intimate wedding with Ruchiraa

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Vineet Kumar talked about his intimate Nagpur wedding. The actor revealed the wedding was attended by close family members and their friends. They followed both Maharashtrian and North Indian rituals in one ceremony. The actor further talked about his everlasting bond with Ruchiraa and revealed she planned the wedding more than him. The actor asserted the two of them have always supported each other and are now very happy to start a new journey together.

Vineet Kumar's films

Vineet Kumar Singh has appeared in several supporting roles throughout his career. However, his biggest breakthrough came with the 2018 film Mukkabaaz, in which he played the lead role of a boxer. The actor also won two Best Actor awards for the film. He has not announced his upcoming project yet.

Image: Instagram/@vineet_ksofficial