Mukti Mohan Shares A Cute Video With All The Mohan Sisters On Occasion Of Mother's Day

Bollywood celebrities have been showing their love for their mom through their social media handles on the occasion of Mother's Day. Mukti Mohan has managed to turn a lot of heads with her funny Instagram posts. She has recently uploaded a post with her sisters, Shakti, Neeti and Kriti along with their mother. Mukti Mohan also shared a funny video on the account of Mother’s Day on her Instagram. Read more to know about Mukti Mohan’s Instagram post.

Mukti Mohan shares video on Instagram for Mother's day

Mukti Mohan recently shared a funny video on her Instagram in order to celebrate Mother’s Day. She gave the viewers a sneak peek of how a mother of 4 children feels. She shared the video and captioned it with “Jinke Chaar Bache Ho Unn Mummyion ko Salaam! #HappyMothersDay” and tagged her entire family in the post.

The fans have been loving this cute video posted by Mukti and have been sharing it their thoughts on the same. Here are some of the fan reactions on Mukti Mohan’s Instagram video.

About the Mohan sisters

Mukti Mohan, Neeti Mohan and Shakti Mohan all three have managed to gain mainstream popularity through television shows. Mukti Mohan is a contemporary dancer who was a part of the winning team, Masakkali Girls of the dance reality show, Zara Nachke Dikha.

Shakti Mohan is also a dancer who was the winner of Zee Tv’s Dance India Dance season 2. She has also been a captain in the show Dance Plus from the year 2015 to 2019.

Neeti Mohan is a popular singer who is known for her work in the film industry. She too started her career with a TV show from Channel V called Popstars. Neeti has given her voice for a number of famous Bollywood tracks including Nachi Nachi from Street Dancer 3D and Galat Baat Hai from Main Tera Hero.

