Mulayam Singh Yadav Passes Away: Anupam Kher, Ravi Kishan & More Mourn 'irreparable Loss'

The demise of Samajwadi Party supremo, Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. Mulayam who was 82, died in Medanta hospital in Gurugram where he was undergoing treatment. The former Chief Minister was admitted to the hospital in August and was shifted to ICU on October 2.

"Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe (My respected father and prominently hailed Neta Ji is no more)- Akhilesh Yadav," the official Twitter handle of SP posted on Monday morning. On his shocking demise, several actor and politicians hailed his achievements and journey and revealed how he was respected by people.

Actor Anupam Kher shared a picture of the late SP founder on Twitter and penned his deepest condolence. While mourning the huge loss, Kher's tweet in Hindi fairly translated read, "Saddened to hear of the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. Had met him at different events. Always used to meet cheerfully! May the Lord rest his soul in peace."

Prominent Bhojpuri actor turned politician, Ravi Kishan was also 'disheartened' to know about the tragic loss of Mulayam Sigh Yadav. He condoled the death on Twitter. "Very sad death of former Chief Minister of Samajwadi Party honourable Mulayam Singh Yadav, may God give him a place at his feet," read the BJP MP's tweet translated to English.



Poet Dr Kumar Vishwas recalled old memories with the late politician from various events while offering his tribute. "An era of understanding of the land people and the determination to build our existence from the soil has come to an end. The most brilliant-successful student of Lohia Ji's school took a break. You may agree or disagree with his political decisions, but we are for the people of UP. Netaji was a person, not an emotion. Last salute Netaji," his tweet read.

Actor, producer, and politician Anubhav Mohanty mourned the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav while appreciating the late leader's 'contributions towards uplifting the downtrodden.' "Very sad to know about the passing away of the great socialist leader & former CM of UP #MulayamSinghYadav Ji. His contributions towards uplifting the downtrodden will always be remembered. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family & supporters," Mohanty tweeted.

Very sad to know about the passing away of the great socialist leader & former CM of UP #MulayamSinghYadav ji. His contributions towards uplifting the downtrodden will always be remembered. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family & supporters. pic.twitter.com/Ms5EwlwaV7 — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) October 10, 2022



Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to a hospital in August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2. Born on November 22, 1939, into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav spawned the state's most prominent political clan. He was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

