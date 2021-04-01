Multiplex Association Of India Appeals To Maharashtra CM Against Possible Lockdown

The president of The Multiplex Association of India, namely Kamal Gianchandani, has made an appeal to the Maharashtra Chief Minister in the light of the news surrounding a rumoured temporary lockdown that may be imposed by the state government on April 2nd or 3rd. The official communique sees the Multiplex Association of India detailing the economic impact that the alleged Maharashtra Lockdown can have on the exhibitors/distributor side of the film industry, which has already faced sizable economic losses during the first set of lockdowns that were imposed over a year ago due to the lack of movies releasing in theatre (s), amongst other things. Read on to find out out about the contents of the communique.

The relevant pieces of the communique:

The section of the appeal that touched upon the possible economic implications of a second Maharashtra lockdown, the communique read, "Media reports w.r.t the second lockdown in Maharashtra has already resulted in a lot of films postponing their releases. The imposition of the second lockdown in Maharashtra will lead to all Hindi films (and many other films in other languages) being postponed, this will create an extremely adverse and hostile situation for cinemas across the nation. To summarise this point, a second lockdown will be extremely detrimental and would lead to severe and irreversible consequences for the cinema exhibition sector."

While touching upon the fact that there is virtually no evidence that cinema halls have facilitated that spread of the novel coronavirus, the communique read, "There’s little evidence establishing cinema theatres as a source of COVID outbreaks. In fact, many health experts have voiced their opinions that the likelihood of contracting the virus at a cinema theatre is lower than that of many other indoor activities."

One of the sections of the appeal which highlighted the significance of the cinema exhibition sector to the local economy, the communique read, "The cinema exhibition sector is a critical part of a functioning film industry, directly employing lakhs of people and contributing to indirect employment of millions of people."

The appeal even quoted Jade Flynn, a Faculty Member at John Hopkins University, who gave her opinion regarding the transmission of the virus in the setting of a cinema hall. The quote read, “In a setting where we’re not talking, we’re just passively breathing and wearing masks, it might be a safe bet. At movie theatres, you’re just sitting there with your mask on.” Flinn also added that “because theatregoers all face the same direction, that too, reduces the chances of person-to-person transmission”

The final bits of the same, which consisted of MAI's recommendations to the state government is regarding the functioning of cinema halls going forward, the appeal read, "In view of the above, we would like to request Government to favourably consider the following, 1) to not issue a second lockdown order w.r.t Cinemas/ multiplexes/ shopping centres/ malls and 2) issue necessary orders to allow Cinemas/ multiplexes/ shopping centres/ malls to operate as per regular operational hours"