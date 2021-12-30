Multiplex Association Of India Meets Delhi's Deputy CM To Seek The Reopening Of Theatres

Delhi Government led by Cheif Minister Arvin Kejriwal decided to shut down the theatres on December 28, in the wake of growing cases of COVID-19. Delhi government's decision to shut down theatres resulted in Shahid Kapoor's movie Jersey being postponed which was earlier scheduled to release on December 31. Earlier this week, actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon also backed Multiplex Association Of India's plea to reopen cinema halls in India.

MAI released a statement on Thursday and shared that they met Delhi's deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and requested the government to reopen theatres in Delhi.

Multiplex Association of India meets Delhi Deputy CM

In a statement released on social media, the Multiplex Association of India announced that they met Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia regarding the reopening of cinema halls and highlighted the adverse economic situation being faced by the Film and cinema industry due to COVID-19 induced multiple shutdowns since March 2020.

The statement further revealed that the delegation urged the Minister to give cinemas equal treatment with comparable

industries and institutions, as cinemas have already demonstrated an ability to operate safely for the public and employees via the usage of enhanced ventilation systems, enhanced hygiene, and other safety protocols.

The meeting was led by Ajay Bijli, the owner of the PVR cinemas chain in India, talking about the situation Bijli said, "We fully

appreciate the challenges at the Government's end in these tough times, however, instead of closing the cinemas, we would urge the Delhi Government to consider introducing 'double vaccination' requirement to enter cinemas, as is the case in some other states. Alternatively, the seating capacity restriction of 50% can be reintroduced at cinemas."

Cinemas are the safest entertainment option as compared to other out-of-home settings. We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeOfDyCM #cinemasaresafe pic.twitter.com/MQkV44CPfP — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) December 30, 2021

The meeting reached a conclusion as Deputy Chief Minister assured the delegation that the matter would be taken up with Delhi Disaster Management Authority Task Force and other Government Officers. Earlier Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon also shared MAI's statement via their Instagram story and backed the association's plea.

The makers of Shahid Kapoor starrer movie Jersey released a statement and announced that the movie would be postponed. The movie was scheduled to release on December 31, 2021, as of how no new date has been given yet. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli assured fans that his pan India movie RRR would be releasing on the scheduled date, which is on January 7, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@MAofIndia/PTI