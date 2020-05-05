Multiplex Association Of India Urges Producers To Respect Exclusive Theatrical Windows

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has appealed to studio partners, producers, artists and content creators to support the cinema exhibition sector by holding their films and releasing them in theatres once they're opened again. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official statement issued by the association urging those who are ready to release their films to hold on them, so that viewers can enjoy the time-tested method of a theatrical release.

IMPORTANT... Multiplex Association of #India urges producers, Studios to respect exclusive theatrical window... Support cinema exhibition sector by releasing films in theatres, once they reopen... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... pic.twitter.com/Zrs1mkyOjW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2020

Many films that couldn't be released due to the government imposed lockdown and the subsequent shutting down of theatres are now considering a digital premiere on the many OTT platforms available to us. The possibility of a digital release threatens the market of the cinema exhibitors that sustain on the footfalls in theatres. MAI has addressed the issue and stated that when the crisis ends, the combination of the demand and the promise of new movies would boost film business and contribute massively in reviving the industry.

Established under the aegis of FICCI in 2002, the national multiplex trade body represents more than 18 regional and national multiplex chains, including PVR, INOX, Carnival and Cinepolis, and operates more than 2900 screens across the country.

Calling the situation "truly unprecedented and unparalleled", the association said it is committed to working with government institutions and partners through the weeks and months to come to ensure that cinemas survive this "testing time and once again become the vibrant home of entertainment, culture and community that they always have been."

The association had previously appealed to landlords across the country to waive off rent and common area maintenance (CAM) for all the multiplex operators during the period of the current nation-wide lockdown. Moreover, the industry is likely to face the shut down for quite some time even if other provisions are made available during the lockdown.

(With PTI inputs)

