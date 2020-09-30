'Munnabhai M.B.B.S' Actor Mumaith Khan Accused By Cab Driver Of Swindling Him Of Rs 15,000

Munnabhai M.B.B.S actor Mumaith Khan is popularly known for her song Dekh le. Khan was reportedly accused by a cab driver for not paying a huge cab fare that she owed him. As she did not pay for the fare, the driver thus took to media to inform other cab drivers about the same.

Also Read | Munnabhai M.B.B.S. Quiz: Test How Well You Know The Sanjay Dutt-Sunil Dutt Starrer

Munnabhai M.B.B.S actor Mumaith Khan accused of not paying cab fare

Telugu actor Mumaith Khan is known for her cameos in various Hindi and South movies. According to reports from Tollywood.net, a cab driver from Hyderabad, Raghava Raju claimed that Mumaith Khan cheated him by not paying the cab fare of Rs. 15,000. He revealed that the Munnabhai M.B.B.S actor had booked his cab for 3 days to visit Goa. However, she extended her stay in Goa to 8 days and did not pay him after leaving his cab.

Also Read | Settai, Shankar Dada MBBS, & Other South Movies That Recreated The Magic Of B'wood Hits

The cab driver Raghava Raju also claimed he has the proof for the journey with Mumaith Khan to prove that she used his cab. He showed a toll gate fee payment slip along with the address for Mumaith Khan's house on his phone that was forwarded by her for the pickup. He also shared selfies that he clicked with Mumaith Khan as a fan.

The cab driver thought that the Munnabhai M.B.B.S actor would pay him after the trip is over. However, allegedly, she did not do the needful and left without paying the cab driver. Raghava Raju informed the media about the same so that other cab drivers do not fall prey to such celebrities. He mentioned that Mumaith Khan refused to pay him a single penny out of the fifteen thousand rupees that she owed him for the entire travel fare. He is now demanding Mumaith Khan to make the entire payment. The Munnabhai M.B.B.S actor has not yet responded to the media queries as of now.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Urges Paparazzi To Wear Masks For Their Safety Amidst COVID-19, Watch

Mumaith Khan on the work front

Mumaith Khan has worked in various films of different languages. She also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhlaja and Bigg Boss Telugu. She is known for her song Dekhle in Munnabhai M.B.B.S. Her most famous Tamil song is En Peru Meeenakumari from Kandaswamy. She also worked with Vijay in Pokkiri and Kamal Haasan in Vettaiyadu Vilayadu.

Also Read | 'Jodi No.1' Cast: Know Who Featured In This Iconic Bollywood Comedy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.