Mumbai 26/11 Attacks: Priyanka Chopra Prays For Lives Lost In 'terrible' Tragedy

As the tragic 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks completed 13 years on Friday, citizens paid tributes to the police officers, soldiers and all who battled the terror strikes, with many ending up sacrificing their lives. Tributes and remembrance for the day poured in from celebrities across fields as well, including politicians, sportspersons and actors.

Among them was Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actor called the tragedy 'terrible.' She remembered the lost lives and prayed for their souls.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas pays tribute to those killed in 26/11 attacks

Priyanka Chopra posted a graphic of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in smoke, an image that become symbolic of the 26/11 attacks. "To everyone we lost in this terrible time, you will always be remembered. Om Shanti," she wrote with a folded hands emoji.

Many other stars of the film industry like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rohit Shetty paid tributes on social media.

They used words like 'horrific' and that they were remembering all the lives lost in the attacks. They paid tributes to the martyrs of Mumbai Police and all bravehearts who laid their life for the nation.

Mumbai 26/11 attacks

On 26 November 2008, a group of 10 terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba entered Mumbai on a fishing boat that they hijacked from a port in Karachi. Their aim was simple- to kill as many people as they could. What happened in the aftermath, not only shook the entire nation but also left 166 people dead and another 300 critically injured.

Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hung four years later on 21 November 2012. While terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the masterminds of the 26/11 case, have been convicted in other cases, the 26/11 trial remains stalled. Virtually admitting to his country's role in this terror attack, Pakistan's three-time PM Nawaz Sharif told a local newspaper in May 2018 that the authorities had allowed non-state actors to kill innocent people in Mumbai. The Centre has consistently promised to make every effort to seek justice for the families of the victims and the martyrs.

