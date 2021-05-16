Mumbai: ‘Baghban’ Actor Saahil Chadha & Wife Hit By Ambulance, Couple Sustains Injuries

'Baghban' actor Saahil Chadha and his wife Promila on Wednesday met with an accident when they were hit by an ambulance in Mumbai. As per the latest reports, the couple has sustained minor injuries and Saahil Chadha has been hospitalised. This accident took place when Saahil and Promila, after attending a meeting, were walking towards their car and an ambulance hit them from behind.

Baghban actor & his wife meet with an accident

As per news reports, Saahil is said to have been dragged for two feet and has sustained injuries in his stomach and thighs while Promila has two fractures in her leg. Currently, the actor is admitted in Bombay hospital while Promila is putting up with her cousin. As Saahil has not sustained serious injures, he is likely to be discharged in two-three days.

Saahil had essayed the role of one of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s son in the movie ‘Baghban’. Apart from that, the actor has also been a part of movies like ‘Section 375’ and ‘Thodi Life Thoda Magic’.

(Image: Instagram-@Saahil Chadha)

