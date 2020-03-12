The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Mumbai: Pooja Hegde, Sanya Malhotra & Others Attend Special Screening Of 'Angrezi Medium'

Bollywood News

During the special screening of Angrezi Medium, the star cast of the film were spotted along with the other Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

During the special screening of Angrezi Medium, the star cast of the film were spotted along with the other Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. The celebs came to gather to watch Homi Adajania's film which narrates a special story of a father and daughter (Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan) and also brings another side of the education system. Among those who attended the screening were Mouni Roy, Pooja Hegde, Sanya Malhotra, Javed Jafferi, Tahira Kashyap and Kunal Kemmu and many others.  The film hits the theatres on 13 March Friday.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
REPUBLIC ACCESSES FORENSIC REPORT
Maharashtra
BJP WARNS MVA GOVT
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS WORLDWIDE: LIVE TRACKER
Mumbai Central
MUMBAI CENTRAL TO BE RENAMED?
Ranji Trophy final
UNADKAT BREAKS STUMPS IN ANGER
Air India
AIR INDIA CANCELS FLIGHTS