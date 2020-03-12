Mumbai: Pooja Hegde, Sanya Malhotra & Others Attend Special Screening Of 'Angrezi Medium'

During the special screening of Angrezi Medium, the star cast of the film were spotted along with the other Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. The celebs came to gather to watch Homi Adajania's film which narrates a special story of a father and daughter (Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan) and also brings another side of the education system. Among those who attended the screening were Mouni Roy, Pooja Hegde, Sanya Malhotra, Javed Jafferi, Tahira Kashyap and Kunal Kemmu and many others. The film hits the theatres on 13 March Friday.

