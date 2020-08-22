'Came To Drink Water': Mumbai Cops At Sushant's Building Moments Before CBI Team Arrives

Even as the investigation by Mumbai Police is under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that is probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, state cops were seen at late actor's building on Saturday. This raised suspicion if Mumbai Police is carrying on a parallel probe along with CBI as the mystery deepens around the death of Bollywood actor Sushant. The Bollywood actor allegedly committed suicide on June 14.

Soon after sources on Saturday reported that Mumbai Police was quizzed about the autopsy report, cops were seen speaking to watchman of Sushant Singh Rajput's building minutes before the CBI team reached there. When asked by Republic TV about their visit, Mumbai cop said that they were there to 'drink water.'

CBI begins investigation

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the CBI to investigate Sushant's death case in Mumbai and has started the investigation. The CBI team consists of senior supervisory officers and majority field investigators and forensic experts. The team will go through crime scene photographs, videos and autopsy reports to reconstruct the crime scene. The CBI team also met DCP Abhishek Trimukhe later on Friday. It has picked up Sushant's cook Neeraj and will also question the self-proclaimed friend Sandip S Singh.

The CBI also approached the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for its medico-legal opinion in the case. A five-member medical board of forensic experts has been formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to the late actor.

On Saturday, its team reached the Bandra Police Station. Sources informed that CBI questioned the Mumbai Police on why they did not approach another team of doctors or experts for a second opinion on the autopsy report of the late Bollywood actor. CBI team has also been informed by experts that vital information like time of death not mentioned in the autopsy report, say sources, adding that the central agency will also question the doctors who conducted the autopsy.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Pithani reached the DRDO guest house and another team of the CBI reached Cooper Hospital on Saturday.

