Soni Razdan not pleased amid Mumbai's COVID crisis; Simi Garewal backs CM to come good

Maharashtra has been the worst affected state in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the major reasons for the state contributing to almost one/third of the total cases has been Mumbai, which is by far the worst hit city due to coronavirus, with over 30,000 cases, more than even any other state as well. Apart from being one of the most populous cities, slums are another major issue that is playing a major factor in the spread of the infection.

Soni Razdan recently expressed her unhappiness over the situation of COVID-19 in the city. The actor felt that Mumbai was paying the price of ‘years of neglect.’ The Raazi star said that despite paying the highest taxes, it had the ‘worst slums.’ She stated that the citizens were paying the ‘brunt of greed’ as the establishment did not build a ‘decent low cost housing’ to sort the slum issue.

Here’s the post

The fact is that Mumbai is paying the price of years of neglect. The city that pays the highest taxes has the worst slums. You’d think they’d have sorted that one out years ago and built decent low cost housing, but no. And here we all are. Citizens bear the brunt of greed — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 28, 2020

Simi Garewal responded to Soni Razdan's post, that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had taken charge of the State only for a few months now. The veteran actor said that he was facing the ‘worst challenges’ and expressed confidence in him to come good. Pointing out his 'sincerity & dedication', the Karz star felt he will ‘do great things for Mumbai.’

Simi also tagged the CM’s son and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

@uddhavthackeray has been in office just a few months.. facing the worst challenges!! Give him time. He'll do great things for Mumbai..you'll see. I believe in his sincerity & dedication. Also in @AUThackeray — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) May 29, 2020

Soni wrote that she 'felt' for the leader by having to start his term with a crisis like this.

Really feel for him. He came in and had to jump into this ! — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 29, 2020

Both Soni Razdan and Simi Garewal have been expressing their thoughts on the handling of the COVID crisis. While the former has expressed her disapproval over the closure of shops and raised more issues, the latter had praised CM Uddhav as well Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the lockdown at the 'right time.'

Meanwhile, India witnessed its highest-spike of COVID-19 cases on Thursday when over 7400 cases and 175 deaths were reported. The overall active cases at the moment is 89987, while the death toll has risen to 4706.

