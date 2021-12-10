Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust: Aryan Khan Seeks Modification & Relaxation Of Bail Conditions

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, approached the Bombay High Court on Friday, December 10, seeking modification and relaxation of his bail conditions granted by Justice Nitin Sambre. The High Court had allowed the bail plea filed by Khan and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case.

The following day, the High Court had released bail orders by laying out 13 conditions that had to be fulfilled by the three accused. Showing up at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai, every Friday between 11 am and 12 pm to mark his presence, was one of the 13 conditions.

Aryan Khan seeks modification of HC bail order

Aryan Khan has sought modification on grounds that his visits to the Mumbai office could be relaxed as the investigation has been transferred to the Special Investigation Team, Delhi office of NCB. His petition added that he is accosted by policemen every Friday when he visits the NCB office in Mumbai, due to the large presence of media personnel outside the office.

The application seeking relaxation of the condition directing him to mark his presence before the NCB office of Mumbai every Friday has been filed through Desai Desai Carrimjee & Mulla and is likely to be listed before Justice Sambre on December 13.

Bombay HC's bail order

Earlier in November, the Bombay HC had released the detailed bail order of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha in connection to the Mumbai cruise ship drug bust case. Referring to the 14-page order, Justice Nitin Sambre had said that there was no concrete evidence to convince the court that all accused persons with common intentions agreed to commit an unlawful act.

"There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all accused persons with common intention agreed to commit an unlawful act. Rather the investigation carried out till this date suggests that Applicant/Accused nos 1 & 2 were travelling independent of Applicant/Accused no 3 and there was no meeting of minds on the aforesaid issue," the court had said.

Charges against Aryan Khan

On October 3, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, and several others were arrested following NCB’s Mumbai unit raids on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. They were arrested and accused of consumption of illegal narcotics and ‘conspiracy’, among other charges.

Senior advocates Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai are part of Aryan Khan’s legal team who argued the case for the release of the 23-year-old. Additional solicitor general Anil Singh, representing the NCB, had opposed the bail plea over major points.

Aryan Khan was charged under four Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including Section 8(c), Section 20(b), Section 27, and Section 35.

(Image: ANI/PTI)