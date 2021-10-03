As Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) records Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan's statement in the Mumbai cruise drug bust, sources reveal the details of the operation which led to the star kid's detainment on Sunday. Sources report that officers had got a tip-off a few weeks ago regarding the alleged rave party aboard the cruise ship. Sources add that the NCB was unaware of the high-profile members involved in the alleged rave party. Eight people have allegedly been detained till date in the drug bust, but no arrests have been made in the late-night drug bust of an alleged rave party aboard a cruise off Mumbai's coast

NCB drug bust details

As per sources, among the eight detainees, two are drug peddlers from Delhi and Haryana. Moreover, the eight detainees are undergoing medical tests as Banned substances were recovered from a few passengers' luggage. Drugs like cocaine, MDA, MD and cannabis have been seized by the NCB.

Moreover, sources have reported that phones of the detainees have been seized. Currently, NCB is probing whether the megastar’s son was in possession of banned substances. Preliminary investigation reveals that there were chats with the drug suppliers. Six cruise organisers have been summoned by NCB while the cruise line - Cordelia Cruises - have distanced themselves from the alleged rave party.

"We are acting in an impartial manner. In the process, if some connections to Bollywood or rich people emerge, so be it. We have to act within the purview of the law," said NCB chief SN Pradhan.

NCB's drug bust off Mumbai coast

On Saturday night, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, and seized Cocaine, Hashish, MD and other drugs. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. The 7-hour-long bust was led by Wankede who along with his officers allegedly boarded the cruise ship as undercover agents dressed like passengers following which the raids commenced as the party began mid-sea. Drugs like Cocaine, Hashish, MDMA, and more were seized.

Moreover, six cruise organisers have been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday at 11 AM, as per sources. As per visuals from the NCB office, three more women are being detained from the alleged rave party busted by the NCB on Saturday night on a party cruise off the Mumbai coast. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are being questioned by the NCB in connection to the case.

