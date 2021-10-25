In the wake of the bribery allegations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday filed an affidavit before the Mumbai Sessions Court urging it to take cognizance of independent witness Prabhakar Sail turning hostile in the Aryan Khan case. Shortly after the NCB, Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede also filed an affidavit at Sessions Court requesting it to take cognisance of attempts to threaten him and derail the investigation

The NCB stated that the matter is of 'grave urgency' since the witness in the case had turned hostile and had filed a 'malicious' affidavit to defame the investigation body.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Advait Sethna appearing for the NCB told the Sessions Court, "This affidavit has not been filed anywhere. why did it take him so long? He is saying all of this on October 24? The incident is of October 2. Please note, these are interferences in the ongoing investigation. He is insinuating that the NCB has something to do with the witness missing."

"Since October 2, not a whisper, nothing at all. Like books are distributed on the roadside, he is distributing the affidavit. It has not been filed anywhere whatsoever. There have been reports all over the place following which our Zonal Director is facing threats. There is a malicious attempt to hamper the investigation, someone needs to place that affidavit before the Court," he added.

Talking about the threats received by Wankhede, the NCB said that that they will not shy away from taking on the highest echelons of society. "We are not worried about these threats. We are only worried about the investigation," said Sethna. He added, "Lordship could please give directions. That no cognizance of thus affidavit should be taken. This affidavit is directly concerned with this investigation. This affidavit should not interfere in this investigation in any manner whatsoever."

Details of NCB affidavit

In its application filed before the Sessions Court, the NCB has alleged that accusations made by Sail harbour an 'ulterior motive'. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV read, "The contents are completely false, mischievous and misleading and a malicious attempt to malign and tarnish the image of an Independent Agency like the NCB who is conducting an investigation within the four corners of Law."

It added, "The allegations of alleged extortion against NCB official and money changing hands is a clear attempt to undermine the on-going investigation and create pressure with malafide and ulterior motive."

Backing Sameer Wankhede, the NCB application said that the officer had an 'impeccable service record, replete with honest and integrity'. "The NCB headed by its Zonal Director and its teamwork tirelessly with the sole objective to eradicate the drug menace in the city of Mumbai and act in compliance with the aims and object of this stringent enactment to make the city drug free," it stated.

Details of Sameer Wankhede's affidavit

A second affidavit was filed by Sameer Wankhede at Sessions Court requesting it to take cognizance of attempts to threaten him and destabilize the investigation. In his application, the officer said that he was being targetted 'personally by a known political figure' alleging that Sameer Khan, a relative of their political honcho had been arrested in a drugs case under the NDPS Act.

"From that time, there is a series of personal vendetta/vengeance targetted at me and my family members who are victims of such defamatory attacks and false, frivolous and vexatious allegations," the affidavit read.

"I am under a lurking threat of arrest and it does not suit some vested interest just for conducting an honest impartial investigation. I am ready to face all that is contemplated in Law which would equally establish my innocence. However, this Hon'ble Court may take serious cognisance of such pressures exerted on officers like us in a sub-judice matter with a malafide intent to demoralize them so that the truth does not come to light," it added.

Grave allegations have been levelled against Wankhede by an independent witness Prabhakar Sail. On Sunday, Sail alleged that NCB officials made him sign ten blank sheets of paper at the anti-drug agency's office in connection with the Aryan Khan case. He also claimed that he heard a Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza, of which 8 crore was to be paid to Wankhede. Sail claims to be a personal bodyguard to private investigator KP Gosavi.