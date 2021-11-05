Mumbai Drugs Case: SRK's Son Aryan Khan Appears Before NCB To Mark Weekly Presence

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday to mark his weekly presence before the anti-drug agency. Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Mumbai drug bust case on October 29. The Bombay HC had issued a detailed order bail order wherein it mentioned that Aryan should appear before the NCB every Friday. In addition, he was also asked to surrender his passport.

Mumbai | Aryan Khan appears before Narcotics Control Bureau, to mark his weekly (every Friday) presence before the agency, as per one of the conditions set by Bombay High Court while granting him bail in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/c8SKIBtjNP — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Along with Aryan Khan, the Bombay High Court had also asked two other accused - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to appear before the agency every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm. The three accused cannot leave India without prior permission, as per the bail order.

Aryan Khan's legal counsel Mukul Rohatgi had argued in the Bombay HC that Khan did not consume or possess illegal drugs on board and he was not a part of any 'conspiracy' or 'drug trafficking', as alleged by the NCB. Opposing claims that Aryan Khan was not in possession of drugs, ASG Anil Singh stated the recovered drugs were meant for both the accused. He added the quantity of the hard drug cannot be for personal consumption and the same was seen in the WhatsApp chats of the accused persons.

Mumbai Cruise drug bust

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB sleuths led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to the deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.

With ANI inputs