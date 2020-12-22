Suresh Raina, Sussane Khan, Guru Randhawa & More Booked In 2:30 Am Mumbai Nightclub Raid

The Mumbai Police raided Dragonfly club situated in Hotel JW Marriot in Andheri in the early hours of Tuesday, at around 2.30 am, and booked cricketer Suresh Raina along with other celebrities under section 188 of IPC, Bombay Police Act and Epidemic Disease Act.

Along with Suresh Raina, Sussane Khan, Singer Guru Randhawa and others have also been named in the FIR, sources said, adding that singer Badshah was also present but left via a back gate during the raid. They have been released on the notice of CrPC 41(a)(1), sources added.

In total, action has been taken on 34 people, including hotel staff. Of the 34, 19 people had come in from Delhi and Punjab, sources said. The persons from outside Mumbai have returned to Delhi via a 7 am flight.

Mumbai Police has issued an official statement which says that an "offence has been registered u/s 188, 269, 34 IPC and u/s 51 NDMA against 34 persons at Sahar police station after raid was conducted at 2.50 AM at Dragonfly pub, for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit, not following Covid norms such as social distancing, not wearing face mask."

Mumbai readies for night curbs

The raids come at a time when the Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas. Meanwhile, the Mumbai civic administration moved to enforce restrictions and make arrangements to quarantine air passengers arriving from Britain, where a new COVID-19 variant is spreading fast, and some other countries.

The state government has declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas (cities) from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid growing concerns over the new Coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

As per the state government directive, a curfew between 11 pm and 6 am will be enforced in the financial capital till January 5, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner I S Chahal said at a press conference. Chahal said essential services like vegetable and milk supply will remain unaffected during the night curfew but more than five people can not assemble at a place during the seven- hour-long period.

