Mumbai Police Spotted Outside Rhea Chakraborty's Residence Again; Tight-lipped On Reason

Republic TV on Thursday confronted a Mumbai Police constable who was spotted outside Rhea Chakraborty's residence. The Mumbai Police constable was seen talking on the phone, shortly after which he was asked about why he was here. The constable was then heard talking to someone saying-- 'the media is here'. After repeated confrontations, the Mumbai Police constable sat on his bike and left the scene, evading media's questions. A few days earlier, as the CBI began its probe, two Mumbai police officers were seen visiting Sushant Singh Rajput's house as well. They claimed on being confronted that they had come to drink water.

The CBI has found technical lapses in the Mumbai Police's probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Showik at DRDO guesthouse, father at police station

Earlier in the day, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty reached the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai where interrogations by the CBI in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case are in progress for the 7th straight day. Showik reached the CBI base at 9:54 am. He left from the guest just a short while later, with Republic on his trail.

Republic TV also confronted Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty outside Santacruz Police station regarding his daughter's role in the 'drug angle' which has surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Evading the questions asked by Republic, Indrajit who has been summoned by the ED, left Santacruz Police station with Mumbai Police escorting him. Republic trailed him to his Juhu house where he was confronted again, but remained tight-lipped.

NCB to summon Rhea

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to issue summons to Rhea Chakraborty first as it enters the fray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, investigating Rhea's use and deals in narcotic substances. Sources told Republic TV that an NCB team led by Deputy Director of Operations - KPS Malhotra will be supervising the case and is expected to reach Mumbai on Friday. Sources also added that officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation and will issue summons to all people related to this. Showik had been prominent in the chats of Rhea Chakraborty regarding drugs that had been accessed by Republic.

