Mumbai Police File Chargesheet Against Ganesh Acharya In Sexual Harassment, Stalking Case

There is an update on the sexual harassment case that was registered against choreographer Ganesh Acharya in 2020. A chargesheet has been filed in connection with the case, following allegations made by an assistant choreographer.

The charges framed against Ganesh Acharya involve sexual harassment, stalking, and voyeurism, among others.

Chargesheet against Ganesh Acharya in sexual harassment case

Ganesh Acharya has been charged under Indian Penal Codes sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-C (voyeurism ), 354-D (stalking), 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention to commit an offence). Republic Media Network confirmed that the charge sheet was filed at the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court, as per Investigating officer Sandeep Shinde.

The 35-year-old assistant choreographer stated that she was informed about the charge sheet being filed. However, Ganesh Acharya's lawyer Ravi Suryavanshi stated that the police had not informed them of the filing of the charge sheet. He, however, stated that all the sections were bailable.

Ganesh Acharya, who has been working in the film industry for three decades, refused to comment, the report added.

Ganesh Acharya sexual harassment case

The case had made headlines in January 2020. The woman had approached the Amboli police accusing Acharya of sexually harassing her and making her watch adult movies during her visit to his office in 2009-10.

The woman has alleged that Ganesh Acharya made sexual advances toward her, and that he has been sexually harassing her since then, making lewd comments and molesting her. She also claimed that she was obligated to have sexual relations with him in order to achieve success in the film industry.

She alleged that when she refused it, Ganesh Acharya got her membership terminated in the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association. The woman had alleged that she had faced financial trouble since the termination of the membership.

She also alleged that the choreographer and two women had assaulted her at an event in January 2020. This was after she raised the matter with the committee of the organization.

The video of the incident had also been released at that time.