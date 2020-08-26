Mumbai Police Focused On SSR's Professional Rivalry; Not On Possible Foul Play: CBI Source

Top sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday informed Republic TV that the agency has found "technical lapses" in the probe conducted by the Mumbai Police into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The CBI noted that the Mumbai police paid ‘undue attention’ to Sushant’s professional rivalry while investigating his death. Days after the actor was found hanging in his bedroom, the city police linked Sushant’s death to his profession and spent a large amount of time interrogating Bollywood personalities including producers.

The CBI sources stated that a possible foul play in the Sushant’s death was not the key focus of the Mumbai police investigation. The development comes a day after two senior Mumbai Police officers were grilled by the CBI at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai. The agency had asked the two officers to bring some documents linked to the case, sources said.

Two Mumbai police officers are also present at the DRDO guest house at the time of publishing.

READ | CBI Finds Technical Lapses In Mumbai Police's Sushant Probe; Cops Arrive At Agency Again

CBI questioned Mumbai Police on Saturday

On Saturday, the CBI team reached Bandra Police Station and questioned the Mumbai Police on why they did not approach another team of doctors or experts for a second opinion on the autopsy report of the late Bollywood actor. Mumbai Police had earlier been criticized for its investigation in the case before the Bihar Police started probing the matter, following which it was transferred to the CBI. The Supreme Court also has slammed the Mumbai Police for quarantining IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who arrived in the city to investigate the case. The apex court has told the Mumbai police to cooperate with the CBI in the probe.

READ | Sushant's Family Lawyer Demands Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest As Narcotics Angle Emerges

Narcotics dept to discuss ED drug reference

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has come across a narcotics angle amid its probe into any financial irregularities in the death case Sushant, has summoned Rhea Chakraborty's former talent manager Jaya Saha. The development comes after Jaya Saha's name surfaced in some text messages with Rhea in which a discussion about putting "four drops" of some substance in somebody's drink. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”.

READ | CBI's Sushant Probe LIVE Updates: Pithani & Others Grilled Again; Notice To Cooper On Rhea

On Monday, a top ED source told Republic TV that ED has shared evidence of Rhea Chakraborty's use and dealing in narcotics with the CBI. Sources also informed Republic TV that senior officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will meet later in the day in Delhi to discuss the ED reference with reference to Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats and suspected links with drug dealers and dealings with banned substance and narcotics.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a statement denying that the actor has “never consumed drugs in her lifetime. She’s ready for a blood test at any time.” He hasn't said anything about allegations of dealing in them, however.

READ | NCB To Probe Sushant Case Narcotics Angle; 4 Officials Meet Director Over ED's Rhea Info

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.