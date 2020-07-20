Mumbai Police Issues First Response On Kangana Ranaut's Interview To Republic

In a first response after Kangana Ranaut’s appearance on Nation Wants to Know with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Mumbai police via sources have issued a clarification. As the actor questioned the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, and sought the summons of Aditya Chopra (which transpired), Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt in the interview, police sources stated that they have not officially sent summons to her yet, but that they have attempted to contact her and she could send her statement to the police.

As per sources in Mumbai Police, the investigating team is not planning to send her official summons yet, as they understood that she can’t travel from Manali to Mumbai amid the pandemic. The source claimed that the investigating officers had tried to contact her three or four times, but there was no response from her end.

The police ‘expects’ that if there was something that she wants to share with them, instead of social media, she could send her statement via email or video-conferencing. They added that even Shekhar Kapur had sent his statement via email.

In the interview with Republic TV, Kangana had stated that she was summoned by police, and she asked them to send someone to Manali to record her statement. This was after she had termed the investigation as 'sham.'

“They summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri," Kangana said.

Kangana has claimed that Sushant’s career was ‘systematically sabotaged’ by the aforementioned filmmakers, blaming them for his death.

Meanwhile, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dr Subramanian Swamy, like actor Simi Garewal, praised Kangana for her strong statements on the interview. After charging his associate Ishkaran Bhandari to look into the possibility of a CBI probe in Sushant case, as netizens and celebrities trended hashtags for it, the Rajya Sabha MP stated that the actor had also contacted the same lawyer. The leader stated that he would soon meet the lawyer to help her with the legal rights, giving her ‘top marks’ on guts.

Dr Swamy, who was speaking to Republic TV LIVE at the time of Mumbai Police's clarification on account of Kangana taking up his offer of legal help over any ramifications of her statements, opined that "Police is nobody to say who can be on social media and who can't. If they want, after reading her social media, whether they'd be interested in hearing from her, they should contact her but they can't dictate how she should behave."

