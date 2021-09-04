Last Updated:

Mumbai Police Rules Out Accidental Death In Sidharth Shukla's Case; Probe To End In 2 Days

Television star Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. Sources told Republic Media Network that accidental death has been ruled out as the cause of death.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Sidharth Shukla

Picture Credits: Sidharth Shukla-Instagram


Popular television star and reality TV personality, Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on Thursday. The actor was said to have suffered a heart attack on the morning of September 2. Most recently, sources told Republic Media Network that the actor died of natural circumstances.

Probe into Sidharth Shukla's death

The actor’s demise was initially registered with the Mumbai police as a case of accidental death. However, sources told Republic Media Network that after the post-mortem of the late actor was conducted, the doctor informed the police that death by accident could be ruled out as the cause of death. It was clarified that Sidharth Shukla died under natural circumstances. The source also mentioned that as it was a natural death, the investigation would be closed in a day or two.

The police recorded the statements of Sidharth Shukla’s sister and brother-in-law on Thursday. In the statement, it was revealed that they had taken the actor to the hospital. As per what Republic Media Network learnt, the actor began to feel uneasy at around 3-4 AM and asked for a glass of cold water after experiencing chest pain. In the morning, he continued to feel uneasy due to chest pain and asked for water. However, he lost consciousness while drinking water. He was then rushed to Cooper hospital on the recommendation of a doctor, where he was declared dead before admission by Dr. Niranjan. The actor’s PR team released a statement after his death and requested fans and the general public to allow the family time and space, to grieve the loss of Sidharth Shukla.

READ | Sidharth Shukla’s death: Read details about the actor's demise, events through the day

Numerous colleagues and friends from the television and Bollywood industry took to social media to express their sadness and shock about the actor's sudden demise. They also extended their love and condolences to Sidharth Shukla’s family. Some celebrities who have put out posts expressing their heartfelt thoughts for the late actor and reminiscing the happy times on social media, include Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Ekta Kapoor and many others.

READ | Shehnaaz Gill reveals she was with Sidharth Shukla during his last moments

Sidharth Shukla’s funeral

The late actor's mortal remains were brought to the Oshiwara crematorium on Friday for the last rites. This was after Cooper Hospital handed over his mortal remains to his family. Several close friends and colleagues from the industry were spotted at the funeral, including Shehnaaz Gill.

READ | Sidharth Shukla's Death: 'Broken but Beautiful' star Sonia Rathee pens heartfelt note

Picture Credits: Sidharth Shukla-Instagram

READ | Shefali Jariwala opens up about Sidharth Shukla's mother: 'She's being strong'
READ | Sidharth Shukla's death: John Cena shares pic of late actor, Indian fans get emotional

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Sidharth Shukla, Mumbai Police, Shehnaaz Gill
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND