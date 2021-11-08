The Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team has summoned Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani, sources told Republic TV on Monday. Headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Milind Khetle, the SIT is investigating the allegations of extortion against Narcotics Control Bureau officials in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. So far, it has recorded the statements of NCB's independent witness Prabhakar Sail and Sunil Patil whom BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya has accused of being the "mastermind" of this case.

Dadlani was reportedly was asked to appear before the SIT team in the DCP Zone 1 office to record her statement on Saturday. However, sources revealed that she sought more time from the police citing health issues. Earlier on Monday, sources told Republic TV that NCB's vigilance team is also likely to record Dadlani's statement.

The allegation by Prabhakar Sail

NCB's independent witness in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case- Prabhakar Sail claimed to have overheard a conversation between his boss KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza in which Rs.25 crore was allegedly demanded to let off Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The purported affidavit of Sail added that Rs.8 crore was purportedly supposed to be given to NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. In his anticipatory bail plea filed before Bombay HC, D'Souza claimed that Dadlani gave Rs.50 lakh to Gosavi and the money was returned after Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with this case.

During the bail proceedings of Aryan Khan before the Bombay HC, his legal team made it amply clear that he has no connection with the affidavit filed by Prabhakar Sail. As per an affidavit submitted in the court, lawyer Anandini Fernandes stated, "That the applicant has nothing to do with the allegations and counter-allegations that are currently on public/social media as between the Zonal Director, MZU, Mumbai and certain political personalities. That the Applicant does not make any allegations against any individual in the prosecution department".

Mumbai cruise drug bust case

Aryan Khan was among 8 persons who were arrested on October 3 after a team led by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede raided the Cordelia cruise ship in Mumbai. During the operation that was carried out on the basis of specific information, the NCB officers seized 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of Mephedrone, 21 grams of Charas, 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs.1,33,000. They have been charged under Sections 8(c) r/w 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Mumbai’s Esplanade Court initially remanded them to NCB custody until October 4 and then till October 7. While they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days thereafter, a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Mumbai denied bail to Aryan Khan and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 8. In another setback for them, Judge VV Patil of the special NDPS court rejected their bail pleas on October 20. Finally, they were granted bail by the single-judge bench of the Bombay HC on October 28.