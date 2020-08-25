Mumbai Police Team Enters CBI Guest House Amid Sushant Probe; Housemates Grilled Again

In the latest development to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a Mumbai Police team had arrived at CBI's DRDO guest house on Tuesday, August 25 morning. As per sources, two senior officers from Mumbai Police had gone into the CBI's base of operations, and they left shortly after.

On the fifth day of fast-moving investigation, the central probe agency is like to quiz Sushant's ex house manager Samuel Miranda. Sushant's CA Rajat Mewati and housemates Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj as well as Dipesh Sawant are being questioned at the time of writing. As per sources, questions for Rhea Chakraborty are also ready.

CBI to grill Sushant's ex-psychiatrist

Furthermore, the CBI is likely to question late actor Sushant's ex-psychiatrist Dr. Kersi Chavda and three other psychologists/psychiatrists who tended to the late actor from November 2019. According to sources, the CBI will also conduct a psychological autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput by analyzing the written content in his diary and WhatsApp messages. The analysis will be carried out by the central agency in the CBI's FSL lab.

Alongside this, the statements of friends and family will also be analyzed to understand the true psychological picture of Sushant, who was immediately decreed as having committed suicide due to his depression following his death - a narrative and manner of conclusion that has been widely panned and challenged by people who knew him.

CBI visits Bank

In order to get more details on the Financial angle in the case, the CBI officials on Monday visited the Kotak Mahindra Bank in Bandra, where Sushant held an account. The officials asked details of the transactions and how much had been transferred to his flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj. The account in question was the same one from which Rs 15 crore were transferred to an unrelated account, as claimed in the FIR. The officials, however, were left displeased with the responses from bank officials, sources said.

CBI Investigation so far

The CBI officials team on Monday visited a Mumbai-based resort where the actor is said to have spent a couple of months. They have also re-created the events of June 14 at his Bandra residence, and spoken to the house owner as well. The CBI, since taking over the probe into the actor's death case on Thursday, has been probing multiple angles and has questioned dozens of people who were in contact with Sushant, including roommate Siidharth Pithani, cook Neeraj at the DRDO guesthouse. On its first day of probing the case in Mumbai the CBI team had spoken to the Mumbai police's Sushant case IO, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe who had exchanged many calls with Rhea Chakraborty, and officer Paramjit Singh who had received the February 25 warning from Sushant's brother-in-law about a threat to him.

