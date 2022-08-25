Mumbai Police is known for their witty advisories on social media every now and then. The official social media handle of the police department uses trending topics and hilarious memes to spread their messages and this time they used a film led by Akshay Kumar titled Cuttputlli.

Akshay Kumar's first web series Cuttputlli is all set to debut on Disney+ Hotstar on 2 September 2022, where the star will be seen playing the role of a cop. In a bid to spread awareness about cyber security like hacking, the official Instagram page of the Mumbai police shared a witty post.

Mumbai Police shared a post on Instagram inspired by Akshay's upcoming series Cuttputlli while spreading awareness about cyber safety and requesting people to "Secure your systems, use 2-Step Verification, remove existing used devices & don't click on unverified links."

The poster they shared on the picture and video sharing application read, "You surely don't wanna become Cuttputlli of Hacker!" Akshay Kumar was the first one to react to the disclaimer message by sharing the same on his Instagram story. He used a thumbs-up emoticon while promoting the message.

Followed by Akshay, Pooja Entertainment, who is bankrolling the project, also commented below Mumbai Police's post and wrote, "Mumbaikars! Yaad rakhna, yeh power nahi, mind game hai! (sic)"

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the makers had dropped the trailer of the series where the Khiladi star was seen playing the role of a cop who is in search of a serial killer. Apart from Kumar, the movie will also see Rakul Preet and Sargun Mehta play pivotal roles. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a plethora of films in his kitty. After Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan which did not do well at the box office, the next project will mark Kumar's fourth outing of 2022. The actor will next star in Ram Setu, which is scheduled to release in October, this year. Apart from these, the actor also has Mission Cinderella, OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Capsule Gill, Selfiee, Gorkha and the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru in the pipeline.