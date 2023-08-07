Mumbai Police Uses Dream Girl 2 Reference To Warn Citizens Against Talking While Driving

Mumbai police are known for sending strong social messages, using relevant popular culture references. In their recent campaign, the official page of the law enforcement body shared a video with a message that has a Dream Girl 2 relation. Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, will release in theatres on August 25.

3 things you need to know

Dream Girl 2 will release in cinema halls on August 25.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana.

In their latest campaign, Mumbai police have warned citizens of the talking on phone while driving.

Mumbai police warn citizens against ‘Dream Girl’s calls’

On August 7, the official handle of Mumbai police shared a video of a man losing control of his two-wheeler while talking on the phone. Played against the backdrop of the Dream Girl song Dil Ka Telephone, the video was part of a campaign issued to raise traffic rules awareness. What caught the eye of the netizens in the video, was the caption.

The video was shared with the caption, “Dream Girl's Call? Don't Make It A Nightmare For All! "Aaj woh apni life ka sabse dangerous performance dene jaa raha hai, (Today he is going to give his life’s biggest performance)"? The consequence could be a lot more dangerous! ड्रीम गर्ल सोबत जगण्याचे स्वप्न भंग' होऊ देऊ नका #धोक्याची_घंटा (Don’t break the dream of staying awake with Dream Girl #DontAvoid WarningBells).”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday to feature in Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. Ayushmann Khurrana will reprise his role as Pooja and Karam in the sequel as well. Ananya Panday has joined the cast as Pari, who seemingly plays the love interest of Karam. The trailer of the movie was released on August 1, and the film will hit the theatres on August 25.