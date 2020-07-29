Mumbai Police Was Warned Of Threat To Sushant In Feb: Shocking Revelation By Family Lawyer

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer claimed that a request had been made by the actor's kin to the Mumbai police months before his death - in February - flagging off that they feared his 'bad company'.

Speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, the late actor's family's lawyer Vikas Singh revealed that a request had been made by Sushant's kin to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bandra, to keep a watch out for the actor on February 25th, nearly four months before the actor died, allegedly due to suicide.

The family lawyer made some sensational claims about Rhea Chakraborty's involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide - including the deterioration of the actor's mental health while he was her partner, her choice of psychologists & medicines for the actor, Rs 15 crore allegedly being mysteriously siphoned off from the actor's account.

'Warned Mumbai police four months before his death'

"Mumbai police's investigation is going in some other direction. They want to derail the investigation. We had warned the police nearly four months before his death. We told the DCP, Bandra on February 25 that Sushant was under threat and that the kin was afraid for the actor as he was in bad company", Sushant's family's lawyer said.

'I hope Rhea Chakraborty is arrested'

Further, Sushant's family's lawyer opined that Rhea Chakraborty should be arrested. She has sought interim bail following the FIR being registered.

When asked about action that needs to now be taken, he said, "To my knowledge, the Patna police has made no attempt to arrest her yet. I hope they do it today." "I don't think others needs to be arrested, only Rhea at this point. 306 has 10-year punishment. FIR is detailed. If custodial interrogation has to happen, she has to be arrested."

Sushant's family lawyer said that the case had been filed in Patna, Bihar as there was a part of the cause of action and also because of the Mumbai Police's course of the investigation. Further, the lawyer thanked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for giving the 'green-light' for the police to register a complaint against the 'big names' and revealed that the police refused to register the complaint without the approval of the CM. Urging for early closure of the case, Sushant Singh's family lawyer said that the nation wanted to know the truth behind the death of the actor and also said that he backed the Bihar police to provide justice to the family & hence there was no need for a CBI investigation until further developments.

