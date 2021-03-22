'Mumbai Saga' Actor Vivaan Parashar Poses With Fans Outside Theatres; Watch

Mumbai Saga has been one of the most awaited films this year, and the movie has finally hit the theatres. Among the star cast of this film, which has a list of ace actors, is Vivaan Parashar, who is seen making his debut in this movie. A short video of the actor has gone viral on social media, which shows him clicking pictures with the audience right outside the theatre. The actor also exchanged a few words with the fans after patiently obliging every person who had asked for a selfie in this video.

Vivaan can be seen obliging to the selfie requests from the fans and comfortably posed in the pictures. After clicking selfies with some of them, he was also seen having a candid chat with them about the film. The actor has played the role of Sadashiv in the film, who is a gangster. John Abraham has played the role of Amartya Rao, who is also a gangster, while Emraan Hashmi has played the role of a determined police officer in this film.

This film has a large star cast, which includes Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Prateik Babbar and many more, apart from John, Emraan and Vivaan themselves. This film is set in the ’80s and '90s era of Mumbai and has been written and directed by Sanjay Gupta, while Bhushan Kumar among others have produced this film. The film was released on March 19 and has given a decent performance in the box office in the first few days.