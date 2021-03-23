'Mumbai Saga' Box-office Collection: Film Keeps Momentum Amid COVID-19 Challenges

Even after stricter restrictions in cinema halls owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the latest released gangster drama Mumbai Saga continues to challenge the uncertain times. The film that witnessed a terrific opening on the first day, went on rake in Rs 3.52 crore on Sunday and did a total business of Rs 8.74 crore in three days.

Mumabi Saga witness hike in business

Mumbai Saga has increased the high hopes of the filmmakers in the revival of the film industry due to the ongoing coronavirus. The Sanjay Gupta action film had a good day 1 at the box office, earning close to Rs 3 crore, amid the 50 percent occupancy rule in the theatres. Mumbai Saga earned Rs 2.82 crore on Friday. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adrash, the film witnessed an increase in numbers as it did a business of around 6 crores during the weekends. Taran informed that night curfew, weekend lockdown in certain states has affected the numbers tremendously, yet the love of the people towards the film and star cast has been showering continuously.

The film critic in a new tweet informed that the film maintained a steady growth on March 22 after it raked in Rs 1.49 crore. Meanwhile, Mumbai Saga raked in Rs 2.82 crore on Friday while it did a business of Rs 2.40 crore 3.52 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively bringing the total tally to 8.74 crore. Director Sanjay Gupta who was overwhelmed by the massive response took to Twitter and penned a gratitude note while thanking his team for their support and confessing taking a bold step by releasing the film amid the pandemic.

With MUMBAI SAGA safely in theatres now praying for people to be safe.

We have taken a bold step and returns maybe delayed but will never be denied.

Thank you for all the love showered on the film and my entire team. pic.twitter.com/VA7K5waOPe — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 22, 2021

Mumbai Saga is one of the first prominent films hitting theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The story of the film revolves around a fiery face-off between a don named Amartya Rao and a police officer named Vijay Savarkar. The visually appealing film consists of some high-octane action sequences and a gripping storyline that is sure to leave fans glued to their seats throughout in the theatres.

