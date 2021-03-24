'Mumbai Saga' Box Office Collection: The John Abraham Starrer Holds Its Ground On Day 5

Even after tough restrictions are in place amid the spike in Covid 19 cases in the country, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's latest gangster drama has been able to hold a steady ground after its release on Friday, April 19. The film had an amazing opening and jumped big on the first day of its release and raked in an opening weekend total of Rs. 8.50 crores challenging the uncertain times. Here is the total 5 day Mumbai Saga's collection at the box office.

Mumbai Saga box office collection

The Sanjay Gupta film is witnessing a hike in business as it's box office collections are not dipping after its opening weekend. The footfall recorded for Monday and Tuesday hold a negligible difference between them with Mumbai Saga raking in 1.49 crores on Monday, March 22 and 1,47 crores on Tuesday, March 23. As there is not a major dip between the collection on Monday and Tuesday, it can be assumed that Mumbai Saga is getting love from the audience and will be stable for the next few days.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to his Twitter space to share the numbers from Mumbai Saga's 5th-day box office collections and said that the movie has managed to bring in a total business of Rs 11.70 crores in India maintaining a steady hold at the box office.

Mumbai Saga's release

After Roohi, Mumbai Saga became the second prominent Bollywood film that has had a theatrical release amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The plot of the film revolves around the premise of a fiery face-off between a gangster and a police officer. The movie is set in the era of 80s' and 90's Bombay when business tycoons were shutting of mills in order to build malls and high rise buildings. The movie also packs some high action sequences with a gripping storyline that had managed to invite the audience to the movie theatres amid strict restrictions.

Mumbai Saga's cast

The Sanjay Gupta directorial features John Abraham playing the role of Amartya Rao, a mafia don and Emraan Hashmi as his nemesis Inspector Vijay Sarvarkar. Other than John and Emraan, the film also casts Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover in key roles.

(Promo Image Couresty: John Abraham Instagram/ representational image)