'Mumbai Saga', 'D Company' And More Upcoming Releases Based On The Underbelly Of Mumbai

Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham will be seen together in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga, a movie set in the 80s and 90s. The action-crime movie released on the 19th of March this year and was highly anticipated due to its compelling plotline that revolved around the changing face of Mumbai and its people. The Mumbai Saga cast includes Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Prateik Babbar who showed promising performance in the movie.

Movies like Mumbai Saga that are based on the the mafia have been enjoyed by the audiences time and again. Movies like Raes, Gangster, Don, Sarkar, and Vaastav: The Reality have been a major hit in box offices with an audience relishing in the action and crime genre. Here are some of the movies like Mumbai Saga that are gearing up for a release this year.

D Company

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the movie has gained a considerable amount of hype due to the director's several claims about the movie. The director tweeted the first look of the movie and wrote that the movie will be 'the mother of all gangster films'. Based on the life of Dawood Ibrahim, the movie is tilted after Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar's Mumbai-based D-Company.

Here’s A PEEK into D COMPANY First Look TEASER : The MAHABHARAT OF UNDERWORLD ..Produced by SPARK @SparkSagar1 it is going to tell the story of how DAWOOD IBRAHIM with his BILL GATES like vision,turned a street gang into an INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATION https://t.co/Nff1jm0TGs — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 23, 2021

Tweeting about the movie, Ram Gopal Varma wrote that D Company will be "The Mahabharat of the underworld" and how Dawood Ibrahim turned the streets of Mumbai into an international organization with his Bill Gates-like vision. Ashwat Kanth Sharma is all set to star in Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming passion project. The teaser of this Ram Gopal Varma also released and received rave reviews.

Rai

Yet another Ram Gopal Varma movie, Rai will be starring Vivek Oberoi who will be playing the role of Muthappa Rai. The plot of Rai will revolve around Muthappa Rai, a wealthy businessman who is accused of operating an underworld criminal organization. The movie will also star Karishma Tanna as the female lead. Sharing the first look of the movie, the director wrote in his tweet that the movie will show the story of 'The greatest gangster ever'.