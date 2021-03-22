'Mumbai Saga' Director On Release In Theatres Amid COVID: 'We Have Taken A Bold Step'

After witnessing a terrific opening of the latest film Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, director Sanjay Gupta penned a gratitude note for fans. Thanking them for supporting the film in these hard times, the director spoke about the bold step that the makers took by releasing the film in the theatres after several delays.

Director Sanjay Gupta on Mumbai Saga release

The director thanked his entire team for their immense support along with a new poster of the film. "With MUMBAI SAGA safely in theatres now praying for people to be safe. We have taken a bold step and returns may be delayed but will never be denied. Thank you for all the love showered on the film and my entire team," he tweeted.

According to film critic and trade analyst, after witnessing a good day 1 at the box office, earning close to Rs 3 crore, the film witnessed an increase in numbers as it did a business of around 6 crores during the weekends. Taran informed that the ongoing COVID pandemic has affected the numbers tremendously, yet the love of the people towards the film and star cast has been showering continuously.

#MumbaiSaga jumps, witnesses an upward trend on Day 3... Single screens/mass circuits show healthy gains... #Covid pandemic has played spoilsport... All eyes on weekdays... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr. Total: â‚¹ 8.74 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2021

Mumbai Saga raked in Rs 2.82 crore on Friday while it did a business of Rs 2.40 crore 3.52 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively bringing the total tally to 8.74 crore. The film went on to record the biggest non-holiday collections in a day, after the government rule on just 50 per cent occupancy in theatres. With reviews largely positive, Taran informed that the film is eyeing a promising growth on the weekdays.

Mumbai Saga is the first 'massy' film hitting theatres in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The story of the movie revolves around a fiery face-off between a don named Amartya Rao and a police officer named Vijay Savarkar. The visually appealing film consists of some high-octane action sequences and a gripping storyline that is sure to leave fans glued to their seats throughout in the theatres.

Meanwhile, a video of a large crowd of film lovers, trying to barge inside a theatre in Mumbai to watch the film has raised new concerns for the safety of film patrons and those around them. The video of a Malegaon theatre where people gathered in huge amounts to watch the action-packed film Mumbai Saga has been receiving tremendous views from the people.

(Image credit: Instagram/Sanjay Gupta)