Last Updated:

'Mumbai Saga' Has Good Day 1 Box Office; John-Emraan Film Greeted With 'houseful' Board

Sanjay Gupta's 'Mumbai Saga' had a good Day 1 box office considering the 50 per cent occupancy rule. The John Abraham-Emraan Hashmir movie went 'houseful'.

Written By
Joel Kurian
'Mumbai Saga' has good Day 1 box office; John-Emraan film greeted with 'housefull' board

Second week into Bollywood's attempt at a turnaround in the COVID-era has started off brightly with Mumbai Saga hitting the theatres on Friday. After release of Roohi last week, this John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi starrer has once again renewed hopes for a revival of the film industry. The Sanjay Gupta action film had a good day 1 at the box office, earning close to Rs 3 crore, amid the 50 per cent occupancy rule in the theatres.

READ | John Abraham's weekly round up: A look at what actor did while promoting 'Mumbai Saga'

Mumbai Saga box office

Mumbai Saga earned Rs 2.82 crore on Friday. The opening day figures was termed as 'victorious' by RJ-host Siddharth Kannan, who called the movie as the 'biggest entertainment saga.' With the collections, the movie went on to record the biggest non-holiday collections in a day, after the government rule on just 50 per cent occupancy in theatres.

READ | Emraan Hashmi enjoys the 'whistles' and 'taalis' live for his performance in 'Mumbai Saga'

With reviews largely positive, the movie is looking at a promising growth on Saturday and Sunday. Another reason for the chances of a healthy weekend tally is that the film went 'housefull' at many theatres, like in Pune.

READ | Kajal Aggarwal's 'Mumbai Saga' and 'Mosagallu' release on the same day & fans are excited

Mumbai Saga is the first 'massy' film hitting theatres in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The story is about the face-off between a don named Amartya Rao and police officer named Vijay Savarkar. The visuals of the high octane action sequences and some 'masala' one-liners had raised the excitement among fans.

And upon release, the scene was similar as videos of audiences cheering in the audiences went viral. John, on the other hand, was seen selling tickets at a theatre.

Mumbai Saga also stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni and Shaad Randhawa

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT