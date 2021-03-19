'Mumbai Saga': Here's A Look At The IMDb Rating Of John Abraham And Emraan Hashmi Starrer

Released on March 19, 2021, Mumbai Saga is a gangster drama set in the 80s and 90s around the time when mills were closing down, and high-rise buildings and malls were being constructed in the city. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga reviews are so far mixed. Read on to know about Mumbai Saga ratings on IMDb.

About Mumbai Saga Cast

Mumbai Saga cast features John Abraham as Amartya Rao, Emraan Hashmi as Inspector Vijay Savarkar, Suniel Shetty plays the role of Murali Shankar aka Sada Anna and Kajal Aggarwal is seen as Seema Rao, Amartya's wife. Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amol Gupte, Shaad Randhawa are amongst the supporting cast in the film.

Mumbai Saga marks Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham's first time appearing together onscreen. Earlier, both actors appeared in gangster drama films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, and Shootout at Wadala, respectively.

A look at Mumbai Saga IMDb rating

Mumbai Saga IMDb rating is 7.5 stars out of 10, so far. The Sanjay Gupta directorial runs high on action scenes and one-liners. Several film critics have bestowed the film with three star-rating. Two hashtags "John Ki Gang" and "Emraan Ki Force" were trending on social media leading up to the film's release.

Friday mornings like today is what we filmmakers live for.

Thank you for the love!!! ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/mOE9WzXxTI — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 19, 2021

About John Abraham's upcoming projects

Following the theatrical release of Mumbai Saga, John Abraham will be next seen essaying the lead role in Satyamev Jayate 2. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 hit Satyamev Jayate which also had Manoj Bajpayee in a prominent role. The sequel will be released on May 13, 2021. His next project for 2021 is Attack which is scheduled to release on August 13, 2021. The movie is inspired by true events and is based on a hostage crisis.

About Emraan Hashmi's 2021 movies

Emraan Hashmi will be seen next in the mystery thriller Chehre. The movie is slated to release on April 9, 2021. He also has an untitled horror film lined up, a remake of a Malayalam film Ezra. There have been reports that Emraan may play the lead antagonist in the upcoming Tiger Zinda Hai sequel, tentatively known as Tiger 3.