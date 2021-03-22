'Mumbai Saga': Mumbaikers Storm Theater To Watch Movie Amid COVID, Netizens Raise Concern

Even as the fresh coronavirus cases continue to surge in Maharashtra, the movie buffs and cinema lovers were recently spotted storming cinema halls in the city to watch their favourite stars on the big screen. On March 21, a video of a large crowd of film lovers, trying to barge inside a theatre in Mumbai, has raised new concerns for the safety of film patrons and those around them.

Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared a video from a Malegaon theatre where people gathered in huge amounts to watch the action-packed film Mumbai Saga that stars John Abraham and Emran Hashmi in the main lead. The video showed a group of people going berserk while trying to enter the cineplex by force. The clip also showed people climbing on the gates and walls while finding their way inside the theatre.

Crowd storm theatre to watch Mumbai Saga

A lot of people in the crowd were seen recording the madness done by the crowd where almost none had their mask on or were adhering to the COVID safety norms. Viral captioned the video and wrote, "Crowd going crazy at Mohan Cinema in Malegaon to watch movies. This theatre is one of the best theatres as far as Dolby surround and the food prices are extremely reasonable. But are they not scared of Covid?"



This video has raised concerns of the people who are a little skeptical over the COVID safety norms that were neglected by the people in the video. The followers commented upon the fact how these actions prove the rising numbers in Maharashtra. One of the users fumed at the video and wrote, "Why ppl are behaving so reckless? In a way or other, they are inviting the deadly virus and may b its new stains." Another user commented sarcastically at the rising number of cases and wrote, "No wonder 25k Corona cases." A third user wrote a funny remark. "Corona scared of them." Another user who was shocked to see the reaction of people wrote, "What's this??? what they are doing? lockdown lagwakr hi rahenge kya."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Saga has increased the high hopes of the filmmakers in the revival of the film industry due to the ongoing coronavirus. The Sanjay Gupta action film had a good day 1 at the box office, earning close to Rs 3 crore, amid the 50 percent occupancy rule in the theatres. Mumbai Saga earned Rs 2.82 crore on Friday. The opening day figures were termed as 'victorious' by RJ-host Siddharth Kannan, who called the movie the 'biggest entertainment saga.