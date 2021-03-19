Mumbai Saga Release Time: Details About John Abraham & Emraan Hashmi's Action Drama

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's action-packed starrer Mumbai Saga was originally supposed to have an OTT release but the makers of the film were in a dilemma about the same. However, after constantly going back and forth the makers finally came to a decision. After Roohi, Sanjay Gupta's directorial Mumbai Saga has also decided to have a theatrical release. The movie released today on Friday, March 19 worldwide in theatres. It seems that other than headlining the film, John Abraham also played a crucial role in making the decision of whether the movie will release in theatres or not.

Mumbai Saga Release time

In an interview with mid-day, John Abraham shared that he and the makers of the film were not afraid of the film's failure at the box office and did not want to use the pandemic as a shield because according to the Batla House actor, 90% of the movies that have released on OTT platforms were bad. He also added that as a producer, Mumbai Saga was always meant for the big screen and he would always choose to release films on the big screen over OTT platforms.

The movie is currently streaming in theatres with shows starting from as early as 9 am till the last show which is around 10.45 pm with the tickets being booked in advance for the weekend.

Mumbai Saga's OTT release

Earlier in January 2021, it was reported that Mumbai Saga will have a direct to digital release and will be exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video. John in the interview with Mid-Day also revealed that he sat down for a chat with Sanjay Gupta and producer Bhushan Kumar when he heard talks about Mumbai Saga having an OTT release. He also said that he is aware of the fact that he will not be making as much money with the film as he did in the pre-pandemic era but he is confident with the movie and feels that an actor only dumps his film to release on an OTT platform when he or she is not confident about their film.

Mumbai Saga's cast

Along with John Abraham, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead along with Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover in key roles. The movie is set in the 80s and 90s time period when mills in Mumbai were closed down by business tycoons in order to make malls and high rise buildings.