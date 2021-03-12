'Mumbai Saga' Releases New Music Video 'Danka Baja' - Here's A Review Of The Song

As Mumbai Saga makes way to its release next week, the makers have decided to drop another one of its songs for the audience. This song has been titled Danka Baja and has been released only a short while ago. The two-and-a-half-minute song gives a short glimpse of the mood of this film, featuring some of the scenes that show John Abraham and Emran Hashmi in their characters. Composed by Payal Dev, the song has also given a brief idea of what can be expected in this film.

Danka Baja review

The lyrics and the music of this song have been dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The initial visuals of the music video show a temple where the lord is being worshipped. John Abraham, who has played the role of a gangster, Amartya Rao in this film, is then seen entering with tangible confidence with his henchmen, as the devotees perform to the song. The power of John’s character is seen when he enters the temple to worship the deity, while others have to wait in line. John has naturally sported the look of a merciless man without fear, as he worships the Lord and seeks his blessings.

With a brief introduction given in the song to the persona of Amartya Rao, Emran Hashmi is finally seen in the song, sporting the character of a focused cop, who looks determined to fight criminals. The two major rivals of the film, Amartya Rao and Inspector Vijay are thus established. John is also shown worshipping alongside Kajal Aggarwal, who is seen playing the role of his wife. The song also displays the loyalty that Rao carries among his henchmen, played by Rohit Roy and Prateik Babbar.

The final scene shows the gangster and the cop finally coming face-to-face with each other, as John stands with a couple of assault rifles in his hand and Emran approaches in his police vehicle. The song ends as both of them take an aim at each other and fire. Even though it is among the other songs of this film, Danka Baja has given a short but accurate theme of Mumbai Saga.