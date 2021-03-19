'Mumbai Saga' Review: John And Emraan's Face-off Was 'power-packed', Says Taran Adarsh

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's much-awaited crime-thriller Mumbai Saga finally hit the silver screen today, i.e. March 19, 2021. After Hardik Mehta's Roohi, this Sanjay Gupta directorial marks the second theatrical release of a big-banner Bollywood film post almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as the film released on the big screen today, early reviews by several film critics have started pouring in on social media. Read on to find out what the film critic & trade analyst Taran Adarsh had to say about Mumbai Saga.

Mumbai Saga review by Taran Adarsh: 'Mass Entertainer'

Ever since its release in the theatres earlier today, the majority of early Mumbai Saga ratings by film critics as well the audience have been all things positive. Ahead of the film's release, Taran Adarsh already shared his verdict about this John-Emraan starrer on his Instagram handle yesterday. The prolific trade analyst not only gave the crime-thriller a thumbs up but also lavished it with heaps of praise in his Mumbai Saga review.

On March 18, Taran took to Instagram to share a collage of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's stills from the newly-released film and give it 3.5 stars out of 5. His one-word review for Mumbai Saga read: "Power-packed". Furthermore, getting into the details of performances by the Mumbai Saga cast, the 55-year-old film critic called John's performance terrific and Emraan's performance impactful. In addition to that, Taran also called Mahesh Manjrekar and Amole Gupte's performance "superb". His review read:

#OneWordReview...

#MumbaiSaga: POWER-PACKED.

Rating: â­ï¸â­ï¸â­ï¸½

Action-packed entertainer with powerful dialogue... #JohnAbraham terrific, #EmraanHashmi impactful, #MaheshManjrekar, #AmolGupte superb... First hour razor-sharp, second half good... Mass entertainer! #MumbaiSagaReview

Check out Taran Adarsh's Instagram post below:

About 'Mumbai Saga'

Mumbai Saga is an action crime thriller that has filmmaker Sanjay Gupta at its helm while it has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir under the banners T-Series and White Feather Films. Alongside John and Emraan, the Mumbai Saga cast stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Samir Soni and Amole Gupte. The film is set in the 80s and 90s and its official synopsis reads: "The shocking true story behind Bombay becoming Mumbai."