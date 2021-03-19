'Mumbai Saga' Review: Netizens Praise Emraan, Kajal; Call It A "Perfect Action Movie"

Sanjay Gupta directorial Mumbai Saga has hit the screen today. The crime thriller starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi had created a buzz among the netizens with the trailer release. Fans of the movie took to various social media platforms and expressed their thoughts and reactions after watching the movie. Read on to know how netizens have reviewed the film on Twitter.

Mumbai Saga Plot

Mumbai Saga is set in the city of Mumbai and is set in the 1980s and 1990s. The movie tells the tale of the city and how Bombay became Mumbai. The era shown in the film is from the time when the face of the city changed as people started closing mills to make malls and high rise buildings.

While John Abraham is seen as Amartya Rao, who rose from the streets from Bombay to rule Mumbai, Emraan Hashmi is seen as a police inspector. Emraan’s character too rose from the ghettos of Bombay to stop Amartya.

Is Mumbai Saga based on a real story?

Yes. Going by the movie poster and teaser video, Mumbai Saga is “the shocking true story behind Bombay becoming Mumbai”. So it can be assumed that the movie has been inspired by several real incidents.

Mumbai Saga review by netizens online

Soon after the film hit the screens, a number of people took to social media to give their reviews about the film. Numerous people appreciated Emraan Hashmi in the film. Several people on social media complimented his dialogue delivery in the film. Check out some of the comments by the netizens below.

Bhai @emraanhashmi Mass films karte raho.. Ache lagte ho.. Dil se keh raha hu... Want to see you doing well in life... You are soul of #MumbaiSaga — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 19, 2021

I can’t believe it that @emraanhashmi is playing a terrific role in #MumbaiSaga! His performance is top class and brilliant. He is soul of the film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 18, 2021

This movie it's osm Dailog Action and emraan Hashmi is best cops look Handsome Hunk @emraanhashmi — Md.shamsher Alam (@Mdshams37595108) March 16, 2021

A number of people on social media also praised Kajal Aggarwal's acting performance in the film as well. They sent her much love and wished her luck. Check out some of the comments about Kajal Aggarwal on Twitter below.

A number of netizens appreciated the film as a whole. Several other netizens recommended the film to other people as well. Check out some of the comments regarding the same below.

@SunielVShetty in #Kaala @rajinikanth costume as Sada Anna aka Vardha Bhai the king of kings of Bombay dons nurturing new dons how to become powerful dons. #MumbaiSaga #MumbaiSagaReview @TheJohnAbraham @Deepak11412544 — KaulTheKing (@kaultheking) March 19, 2021

#MumbaiSaga is full 'PAISA WASOOL ENTERTAINER ' !!



Seeti maar dialogues, Cat and mouse chase between @TheJohnAbraham and @emraanhashmi , BGM and top notch action sequences makes it a complete masala film . Masses will relish this one ! Emran hashmi is the lifeline...



â­â­â­ — Rahul ( RV ) (@RahulVerma4860) March 19, 2021

MOVIE REVIEW- Movie can be remembered for its Power packed punch and dialogue, #JohnAbraham excel in is his dialogue delivery , #EmraanHashmi is prefect choise for the role. @TheJohnAbraham @emraanhashmi

Must experience this movie in theatre. #MumbaiSagaReview ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/pCZeA1eWK6 — Chetan Pohkar (@c_pohkar) March 19, 2021

#MumbaiSagaReview

Rating: ðŸŒŸðŸŒŸðŸŒŸðŸŒŸ

Perfect Action Movie to kickstart 2021#JohnAbraham #EmraanHashmi nailed it and dialogues made it top notch entertainer. Superhit Blockbuster

Enjoy in the Cinemas. Worth to single penny. ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/NLjCcUqFYe — Aman Rao (@_amanrao) March 19, 2021

Mumbai Saga cast

Mumbai Saga is a Sanjay Gupta directorial film that released on Friday, March 19th, 2021. The film stars John Abraham as Amartya Rao, Emraan Hashmi as Inspector, Sunil Shetty as Murli Shankar and Pratiek Babbar as Shyam. The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal as Seema Rao, Rohit Roy as Baba, Amole Gupte, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles.