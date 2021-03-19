Last Updated:

'Mumbai Saga' Review: Netizens Praise Emraan, Kajal; Call It A "Perfect Action Movie"

'Mumbai Saga' review: Netizens praise Emraan & Kajal as they shower praises on the action-packed entertainer. Read on to know.

Mumbai Saga

Sanjay Gupta directorial Mumbai Saga has hit the screen today. The crime thriller starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi had created a buzz among the netizens with the trailer release. Fans of the movie took to various social media platforms and expressed their thoughts and reactions after watching the movie. Read on to know how netizens have reviewed the film on Twitter.

Mumbai Saga Plot

Mumbai Saga is set in the city of Mumbai and is set in the 1980s and 1990s. The movie tells the tale of the city and how Bombay became Mumbai. The era shown in the film is from the time when the face of the city changed as people started closing mills to make malls and high rise buildings.

While John Abraham is seen as Amartya Rao, who rose from the streets from Bombay to rule Mumbai, Emraan Hashmi is seen as a police inspector. Emraan’s character too rose from the ghettos of Bombay to stop Amartya.

Is Mumbai Saga based on a real story? 

Yes. Going by the movie poster and teaser video, Mumbai Saga is “the shocking true story behind Bombay becoming Mumbai”. So it can be assumed that the movie has been inspired by several real incidents.

Mumbai Saga review by netizens online

Soon after the film hit the screens, a number of people took to social media to give their reviews about the film. Numerous people appreciated Emraan Hashmi in the film. Several people on social media complimented his dialogue delivery in the film. Check out some of the comments by the netizens below.

A number of people on social media also praised Kajal Aggarwal's acting performance in the film as well. They sent her much love and wished her luck. Check out some of the comments about Kajal Aggarwal on Twitter below.

A number of netizens appreciated the film as a whole. Several other netizens recommended the film to other people as well. Check out some of the comments regarding the same below.

Mumbai Saga cast

Mumbai Saga is a Sanjay Gupta directorial film that released on Friday, March 19th, 2021. The film stars John Abraham as Amartya Rao, Emraan Hashmi as Inspector, Sunil Shetty as Murli Shankar and Pratiek Babbar as Shyam. The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal as Seema Rao, Rohit Roy as Baba, Amole Gupte, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles.

 

 

