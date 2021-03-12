'Mumbai Saga' Set To Release In Theatres On March 19 Amid Rumours Of Delay

Recently, there were rumours doing the rounds on social media about the possible postponement in the release date of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer gangster drama Mumbai Saga. However, business analyst and reviewer Taran Adarsh has denied these speculations and said that the film will release on the same date as scheduled earlier. Read along to know more about this and the upcoming movie.

Mumbai Saga makers dismiss rumours of release postponement

Mumbai Saga is all set to arrive in theatres, next week on Friday, March 19, 2021, but there have been speculations that the movie’s release date has been pushed to April 2. This was confirmed in social media posts by Taran Adarsh on both Twitter and Instagram.

The movie critic wrote in his post, “Rumours are rife that #MumbaiSaga is postponed to 2 April 2021... FALSE... Sanjay Gupta and #TSeries clarify they are sticking to the original date: 19 March 2021... #MumbaiSaga arrives NEXT FRIDAY” along with a still of John Abraham from the movie.

More about Mumbai Saga

The movie will see John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles of Amartya Rao and Inspector Vijay Savarkar, respectively. It is directed by Sanjay Gupta and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir under the banners of T-Series and White Feather Films. Apart from John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, Mumbai Saga also stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover in supporting roles.

The movie is based in the 1980s and 1990s when the Bombay city started being known as Mumbai, and its transformations from mills to high rise buildings. The movie went on floors in August 2019 but the shoot was later stalled in March 2020, following the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and lockdowns. The action flick was finally wrapped up in October 2020, after the shooting began again in June 2020.

This is Emraan Hashmi's first film with filmmaker Sanjay Gupta. On the other hand, it marks John Abraham's third collaboration with the filmmaker after the 2006 release Zinda and the 2013 film Shootout at Wadala.