'Mumbai Saga' Song 'Danka Baja' Releases, Fans Rave About John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi Track

The cast and crew of Mumbai Saga have been making all efforts to keep the audiences pumped for their movie, which is slated to release next week on March 19, 2021. The makers just released the second song from the movie which is titled Danka Baja and fans seem to love it as they have expressed in the comments under the music video. Read along and take a look at the video and the fan reactions to it.

Danka Baja from Mumbai Saga releases, fans are raving about it

Fans are pumped for one of the first big releases of 2021 since the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted from the cinema. Ahead of the film's release, the makers are fuelling the excitement of fans by releasing songs, promos and poster releases. And now, the song Danka Baja has been released on Friday.

The song is premised around Lord Ganesh and features various montages from the movie of both its lead stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi as well as other supporting actors in the film. The song has been sung by Dev Negi, with music by Payal Dev and lyrics by Prashant Ingole. The video has so far received over 563k views on YouTube, with over 70k likes on it till now. Take a look at the reactions by fans on the YouTube video here.

More about Mumbai Saga

Mumbai Saga is about the story of how the city transformed from Bombay to Mumbai and the changes it went through in the process. It is based in the 1980s and 1990s and features John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles of Amartya Rao and Vijay Savarkar, respectively. The movie’s star cast also includes Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, Shaad Randhawa and Gulshan Grover playing supporting roles.

The gangster drama is directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir under the banners, T-Series and White Feather Films. Mumbai Saga earlier slated for a September 2020 release but was pushed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

