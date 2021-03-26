Mumbai Saga's Box Office Collection: Film 'underperforms' On Day 7 Despite Fair Reviews

John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga, which released on Friday, March 19, 2021, has been garnering fair reviews from viewers and critics. However, reports suggest that the film, Mumbai Saga, underperforms despite positive word of mouth. It was also reported that due to an increase in the amount of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and other States, the film is not performing well at the Box Office. On Day 6, Mumbai Saga’s box office collection remained stable, but on Day 6, it faced a drop.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “#MumbaiSaga underperforms, despite positive word of mouth... The #Hindi markets - #Maharashtra specifically - are affected due to #Covid19 pandemic”. He has also tweeted the figures, revealing that the film has so far grossed over Rs 13 crores. He wrote, “Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr, Tue 1.47 cr, Wed 90 lacs, Thu 83 lacs. Total: â‚¹ 13.43 cr. #India biz”. Take a look at the tweet below.

The Sanjay Gupta action film had a successful first day at the box office, earning close to Rs 3 crore despite the 50 per cent occupancy rule. On Friday, Mumbai Saga earned Rs 2.82 crore. According to Taran Adrash, a film critic and trade analyst, the film saw an increase in numbers, grossing around 6 crores over the weekend. According to Box Office India, the film also had a strong showing in the afternoon and evening shows across Maharashtra on Sunday.

Mumbai Saga became the second prominent Bollywood film to have a theatrical release during the Covid-19 pandemic, following Roohi. The film's plot revolves around the premise of a heated confrontation between a gangster and a police officer. The film is set in the 1980s and 1990s Bombay when business tycoons were closing mills to build malls and high-rise buildings. The film also includes some high-action sequences and a gripping storyline that managed to draw audiences to the theatres despite strict restrictions.

The Sanjay Gupta-directed film stars John Abraham as mafia don Amartya Rao and Emraan Hashmi as his nemesis Inspector Vijay Sarvarkar. Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, Prateik Babbar, and Gulshan Grover play important roles alongside John and Emraan.

