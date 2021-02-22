'Mumbaikar' Makers Announce Wrap After Shooting For Over A Month, Eye May Release

Makers of the upcoming film Mumbaikar starring versatile actors Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey in lead roles have finally wrapped up the shooting schedule. Casting director Paraagg Mehta took to Twitter and shared a picture of the clapperboard from the sets of the film while announcing the film’s wrap-up. Paraagg also extended his gratitude to the director Santosh Sivan and producer Shibu Thameens for such an amazing film.

Film Mumbaikar wraps up shooting

The film that eventually went on floors in the first week of January this year, has wrapped up the schedule after shooting for nearly one and a half months in Mumbai and its adjoining areas. The film Mumbaikar is an action-thriller that will showcase Vikrant Massey in a never-before-seen avatar. Reportedly, Vikrant will be seen essaying the role of an angry young man alongside Vijay Sethupathi which is sure to arouse curiosity in the fans. Praising the two stars, Thameens told Pinkvilla earlier that both the stars perform scenes with such grace and reacts as the per situation. Besides the two great stars, the film also comprises Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala, and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. Makers are eyeing a theatrical run of the film on May 27.

Read: 'Mumbaikar': Makers To Wrap Shooting By February End, Plan To Release In Spring

Read: Director Santosh Sivan, Sham Kaushal Work Like A Team In BTS Stills From 'Mumbaikar'

Santosh Sivan who was excited to be a part of the project had shared a statement before and said,

“Every city has its own spirit and so does Mumbai that is synonymous with the spirit of resilience. Mumbai is a magnet. It draws aspirants from all over India, both in terms of region and religion. It is the city of dreams, the city of hope, the city of magic to many. A stranger can change your life here. And in the midst of the concrete jungle, there is a heartbeat that heals! Mumbai may be a metro, but Mumbaikar is an emotion! Hence the title. In terms of cast, we have an intriguing and interesting mix of national talents. And that adds to the magic.” The film is likely to be a Hindi remake of the Tamil action thriller, Maanagaram (2017).

Read: Vikrant Massey Wraps Up Shoot For '14 Phere'; Prepares For 'Mumbaikar'

Read: Vikrant Massey Teams Up With Vijay For Santosh Sivan's Next, SS Rajamouli Shares Poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.