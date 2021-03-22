'Mumbaikar': Makers unveil Vijay Sethupathi's first intriguing look from Bollywood debut

Makers of the upcoming film Mumbaikar starring versatile actors Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey in lead roles have finally unveiled the first look poster of Vijay. The actor who was recently announced as a National Award winner under the Best Supporting Actor category for the film Super Deluxe is seen sporting a suit while holding a gun in his hand.

Mumbaikar makers unveil Vijay Sethupathi's first look

According to media reports, the actor is expected to play Munishkanth's Winnings in the Hindi remake. The Santhosh Sivan directorial will also mark the debut of Vijay Sethupathi in the language. Apart from donning a powerful look, the actor is also seen with a child in a school uniform whose mouth is covered with a cloth, keeping in line with the film’s action-thriller theme.

While sharing the look, the actor wrote, "#Mumbaikar Smiling face @santoshsivan sir."The film that eventually went on floors in the first week of January this year, had wrapped up the schedule after shooting for nearly one and a half months in Mumbai and its adjoining areas. The film Mumbaikar is an action-thriller that will showcase Vikrant Massey in a never-before-seen avatar.

Reportedly, Vikrant will be seen essaying the role of an angry young man alongside Vijay Sethupathi which is sure to arouse curiosity in the fans. Besides the two great stars, the film also comprises Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala, and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. Reportedly, the makers are eyeing a theatrical run of the film towards the end of May.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi who was announced National Award winner under the Best Supporting Actor category took to Twitter and thanked the director Thiagarajan Kumararaja for his vision. "Thank you Director #ThiagarajanKumararaja & each and everyone,#SuperDeluxe #Shilpa," he tweeted.

Super Deluxe a 2019 Indian Tamil-language film was co-written, co-produced, and directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. It features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. The film comprises of four interwoven stories shown in parallel.

(Image credit: Facebook/Twitter)