'Mummy Nu Pasand' Crosses 10 Million Views On YouTube

Bollywood actor Sunny Singh has grown quite famous with his performances in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor has also appeared in the recent films Jhootha Kahin Ka and Ujda Chaman in 2019. Now, he will be seen next in Jai Mummy Di. The film also stars Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film was recently released and received a good response. Now the first song from the film, Mummy Nu Pasand is out and it has already crossed 10 million views. This latest party track is sung by Sunanda Sharma, and penned by Jaani. The song is recreated and given additional lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi. Let’s take a look:

'Mummy Nu Pasand' song

Mummy Nu Pasand features Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall in the music video. It is a remake of the 2017 Punjabi song, Jaani Teri Naa, which was sung by Sunanda Sharma and written by Jaani. The original song has more than 275 million views and is a big hit. Now, the song Mummy Nu Pasand is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Tanishk is also known for recreating ad tweaking songs like Dheeme Dheeme, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare, Jhalak Dikhlaja, O Saki Saki among the others. Mummy Nu Pasand has had a warm reception as of now. This song has already crossed over 10 million views and is expected to cross even more during the coming days. Let’s check out the audience's reactions to the song.

Jai Mummy Di

Jai Mummy Di is an upcoming romantic-comedy film. It is directed by debutant Navjot Gulati and stars Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall in the lead roles. The film also features actors Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon in pivotal roles. The film will tell the story of conflicting dynamics between mothers of two different families and how that affects other members of the families. The movie is slated to be released on January 17, 2020

