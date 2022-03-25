Mumtaz was one of the most prominent actors of her era. She was quite active during the 70's era. Mumtaz was one of the highest-paid female actors in the Indian entertainment industry from the late 1960s to the mid-1970s and is well known for her work in films like Ram Aur Shyam, Khilona, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Do Raaste, Chor Machaye Shor and many more.

Ever since her retirement from the silver screens, the actor has been away from the limelight but her get-togethers with her old Bollywood colleagues are still going strong. Recently, Anju Mahendroo and Mumtaz had a close meet up with each other where Mumtaz was seen giving Anju a new hairstyle.

Mumtaz gives Anju Mahendroo a new hairdo

Mumtaz and Anju Mahendroo who have worked together in the 1969's Rajesh Khanna starrer film Bandhan recently met each other. On Friday, Anju Mahendroo took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her fans. The pic featured Mumtaz playing with the latter's hair and giving her a new hairstyle. Both the divas posed beautifully for the picture and the photo clearly hints towards the duo's special friendship.

Sharing the post, Anju Mahendroo captioned it as “My new Hairstylist @mumtazmadhawani.” She also included a bunch of flying hearts emojis. Take a look at the post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote “Looking so fresh and energetic,” another wrote " “A lifetime of shared memories, moments and musings" “O my god. Two most beautiful women in one frame. ” wrote another fan. Whereas, the rest of the users simply flooded the comments section with heart emoticons. Earlier Mumtaz gave a surprise visit to Shatrughan Sinha.

Mumtaz's surprise visit at Shatrughan Sinha's place

Shatrughan Sinha shared a glimpse into Mumtaz's visit to his house. In the picture, both the actors appeared cheerful. In the caption, the veteran actor shared that the time was spent with the duo reliving old memories and being nostalgic about their younger days together. He wrote, "It was a delightful surprise when our friend & my personal favourite, the most beautiful, talented, elegant actor #Mumtaz paid us a visit at our home 'Ramayana' just a few days back. It was truly nostalgic remembering the good old times, spent as friends and artists [sic]."

Take a look at the post:

It was a delightful surprise when our friend & my personal favourite, the most beautiful, talented, elegant actor #Mumtaz paid us a visit at our home 'Ramayana' just a few days back. It was truly nostalgic remembering the good old times, spent as friends & artists. It was pic.twitter.com/JEW8TZm58r — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 20, 2021

Image: Instagram@anjumahendroo