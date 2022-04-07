Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s demise was a great blow to the entertainment industry with fans mourning his unmatchable legacy. Ever since the legendary actor left for his heavenly abode, quite a few celebrities have tried to reach out to Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu to enquire about her health, but unfortunately, they were unable to meet her.

Saira Banu’s close friends Mumtaz, Dharmendra, and Shatrughan Sinha were among a few who said that they have tried reaching her several times, but with no luck. Mumtaz told Bollywood Hungama that she even dropped by their Pali Hill bungalow, but was unable to meet Saira Banu. While talking to the organisation, she even recalled her last conversation with Saira when she met her last at her bungalow.

Dharmendra, Mumtaz share concerned about Saira Banu

While sharing her thoughts, Mumtaz said that she feels very sad when she is unable to meet Saira Banu despite dropping by her place. Further, she recalled the time when she met Saira and Dilip at their bungalow and how the veteran actor was so gracious. Mumtaz reminisced how Saira made really delicious cookies and cakes for Mumtaz during the visit.

Dharmendra on the other hand also expressed his worries on the same and revealed how Saira does not answer his calls despite him trying to reach out to her multiple times. He added that he can only hope that she is in good health. Apart from the two, Shatrughan Sinha just prayed for Saira’s good health and shared that after Dilip Kumar’s death, Saira has ‘gone into a shell.’ Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu married on October 11 in 1966 and had weathered many obstacles in their lives. The duo had been married for 55 years and fans and followers showered love on them as a couple. Dilip Kumar passed away earlier this year owing to a prolonged illness.

(Image: @Tanyamadhvani/@DharmendraDeol/Instagram/PTI)